On Monday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, Curt Weiler and Nick Carlisle join Bob Ferrante to discuss Florida State's victories in the Super Regional over UConn - some of the top moments and key players.

We reflect on just how far the program has come after a rocky first season in 2023 for Link Jarrett. We wrap with some early thoughts on FSU's first game against Tennessee and the Seminoles' pool in Omaha.

