Seminole Sidelines: FSU baseball, softball, football mailbag

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Bob Ferrante reflect on a series win for FSU baseball out in California as well as the softball team earning a No. 5 seed (and the right to host a Super Regional, should they advance).

Jerry Kutz also jumps in as we discuss hot topics for the ACC spring meetings, which began on Monday afternoon in Amelia Island, Fla. We also reflect on some FSU football offseason hot topics, from Mike Norvell to player acquisition and development.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.