Seminole Sidelines: FSU enters second week of preseason practice

Patrick Burnham • TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
@OsceolaPat

Florida State enters their second week of preseason practice. The Osceola staff - Patrick Burnham, Curt Weiler, Nick Carlisle and Bob Ferrante discuss players who have impressed us over the weekend as the Seminoles now have wrapped up five practices. We chat about DJ Uiagalelei and Brock Glenn, veterans like Kyle Morlock and Caziah Holmes, freshmen like Micahi Danzy and Ricky Knight as well as both lines.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Seminoles2Ireland.com and Mowrey Law Firm.

For observations, feature stories, photos, videos and more on FSU football, go to theOsceola.com.

