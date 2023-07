On Monday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, Florida State had a very good weekend in landing three commitments in three days. Charles Fishbein analyzes what Charles Lester, Manasse Itete and Timir Hickman-Collins offer the Seminoles.

We discuss FSU recruiting, who could be next to commit (KJ Bolden?) and the state of FSU's linebacker room in the first 30 minutes of Seminole Sidelines.

Jerry Kutz then reflects on his column, where he analyzes the plausibility of FSU leaving the ACC, and we try to make sense of the conference realignment shifts and what is in the forecast.