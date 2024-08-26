Seminole Sidelines: FSU loses opener to GT, questions heading into BC game
On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, host Patrick Burnham, football analyst Mark Salva and senior writer Curt Weiler reflect on Florida State's loss to Georgia Tech and answer questions heading into the Labor Day game against Boston College.
Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Mowrey Law Firm and Backshore Apparel.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple