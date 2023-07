Ariya Massoudi, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante return from Charlotte, where Mike Norvell and the players previewed the season at ACC Kickoff. We reflect on Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, and Kalen DeLoach's thoughts on the the Seminoles and why FSU is expected to compete for the ACC Championship.

The guys also preview five-star DB Charles Lester's commitment Friday night as he will pick FSU or Colorado.