Advertisement
Published Jun 18, 2025
Seminole Sidelines: FSU picks up three commitments after recruiting weekend
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@OsceolaPat

On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Nick Carlisle discuss FSU picking up three commitments (Tico Crittendon, Tank Carrington and Noah LaVallee) after a weekend of official visits.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

Sign up for free, daily emails on FSU athletics from the Osceola

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Advertisement