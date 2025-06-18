Seminole Sidelines: FSU picks up three commitments after recruiting weekend

On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Nick Carlisle discuss FSU picking up three commitments (Tico Crittendon, Tank Carrington and Noah LaVallee) after a weekend of official visits.
Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.
Sign up for free, daily emails on FSU athletics from the Osceola
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple