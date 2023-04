On Wednesday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Curt Weiler reflect on FSU spring practice No. 12 on Tuesday as well as the return of offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel, who received his waiver to play in 2023.

Charles Fishbein joins Patrick later in the show to discuss Fish's baker's dozen list of prospects for FSU to complete the class of 2024 and more recruiting updates from visitors on FSU's campus on Tuesday.