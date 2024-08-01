On Thursday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, the Osceola's Patrick Burnham, Jerry Kutz and Bob Ferrante reflect on Florida State's seventh practice. What we liked on defense, what were the issues on offense. Who were bright spots? We also look ahead to some September opponents, offering up quick scouting reports on Georgia Tech, Boston College and Memphis.

