Seminole Sidelines: FSU prepares for ACC Tournament, featuring Eric Luallen

On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, we're joined by the Voice of the Seminoles' baseball team, Eric Luallen, as we preview FSU in the ACC Tournament. Luallen, Bob Ferrante and Curt Weiler discuss a range of baseball topics:

- First impressions of the new ACC tournament format. Early thoughts and how it could benefit the higher seeds

- Unpacking what Alex Lodise said on Wednesday about his ACC player of the year and defensive player of the year awards.

- Lulu offers some perspective on Lodise's season compared to other great FSU shortstops of the last 25-30 years like Stephen Drew and Taylor Walls. Lulu puts Lodise's defense up there with the best of the best.

- Link Jarrett said he and Micah Posey could throw any of the three weekend starters on Friday, FSU's first game, depending on the matchups.

- What's FSU's resume in the eyes of the NCAA Selection Committee going into the ACC Tournament? FSU is 14th in RPI. And what can FSU do to strengthen its seeding?

