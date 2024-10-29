Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting news, who's visiting next

On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle discuss FSU's 2025 class now that receiver C.J. Wiley has de-committed. Who is visiting this weekend and what's next for the Seminoles? The guys also discuss FSU at 1-7 and the final month of the regular season.

