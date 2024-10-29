Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting news, who's visiting next

in other news
Mike Norvell fields tough questions about the offseason, his FSU future
FSU head coach Mike Norvell was certainly in the hot seat during his Monday press conference this week.
Quote book, video: Mike Norvell on potential changes, QBs, freshmen WRs
Mike Norvell on FSU's quarterbacks, freshmen receivers, offense's struggles.
Updates: Coach Mike Norvell, coordinators (Monday at 11:30 a.m.)
Mike Norvell, FSU's coordinators on FSU-Miami and looking ahead to North Carolina.
FSU makes a few shifts to North Carolina week depth chart
Nothing of huge significance but there are a few minor shifts on this week's FSU football depth chart.
Rivals100 WR CJ Wiley has decommitted from Florida State
Florida State has now lost all of its previous WR commitments.
On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle discuss FSU's 2025 class now that receiver C.J. Wiley has de-committed. Who is visiting this weekend and what's next for the Seminoles? The guys also discuss FSU at 1-7 and the final month of the regular season.
