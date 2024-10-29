Advertisement

Mike Norvell fields tough questions about the offseason, his FSU future

FSU head coach Mike Norvell was certainly in the hot seat during his Monday press conference this week.

 Curt Weiler
Mike Norvell on FSU's quarterbacks, freshmen receivers, offense's struggles.

 Curt Weiler
Mike Norvell, FSU's coordinators on FSU-Miami and looking ahead to North Carolina.

 Bob Ferrante
Nothing of huge significance but there are a few minor shifts on this week's FSU football depth chart.

 Curt Weiler
Florida State has now lost all of its previous WR commitments.

 Nick Carlisle

FSU head coach Mike Norvell was certainly in the hot seat during his Monday press conference this week.

 Curt Weiler
Mike Norvell on FSU's quarterbacks, freshmen receivers, offense's struggles.

 Curt Weiler
Mike Norvell, FSU's coordinators on FSU-Miami and looking ahead to North Carolina.

 Bob Ferrante
Published Oct 29, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting news, who's visiting next
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
@OsceolaPat

On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle discuss FSU's 2025 class now that receiver C.J. Wiley has de-committed. Who is visiting this weekend and what's next for the Seminoles? The guys also discuss FSU at 1-7 and the final month of the regular season.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.





