On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Charles Fishbein and Patrick Burnham discuss the decommitments of defensive tackle Myron Charles and defensive end Javion Hilson over the weekend.

JP Peterson and Mark Salva also join Pat to talk about the bye week and Memphis.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Mowrey Law Firm and Backshore Apparel.



