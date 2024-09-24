Advertisement

in other news

Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting nuggets, looking ahead to SMU

Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting nuggets, looking ahead to SMU

Byron Louis' commitment, FSU recruiting news and looking forward to SMU.

 • Patrick Burnham
Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Tuesday

Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Tuesday

Highlights from Florida State's practice on Tuesday morning.

 • Curt Weiler
Seminole Sidelines: Second look at FSU vs. Cal, coaches' press conferences

Seminole Sidelines: Second look at FSU vs. Cal, coaches' press conferences

A second look at FSU vs. Cal and reflecting on comments from the coaches' press conferences.

 • Patrick Burnham
After stressful start, there's nowhere to go but up for FSU's offense

After stressful start, there's nowhere to go but up for FSU's offense

FSU scored just 14 points. It was enough for a win, but not enough in the big picture.

 • Bob Ferrante
Quote book, video: Mike Norvell on DJU, DL improvement, player development

Quote book, video: Mike Norvell on DJU, DL improvement, player development

Mike Norvell reflects on the win over Cal, a struggling offense, an improving offense.

 • Bob Ferrante

in other news

Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting nuggets, looking ahead to SMU

Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting nuggets, looking ahead to SMU

Byron Louis' commitment, FSU recruiting news and looking forward to SMU.

 • Patrick Burnham
Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Tuesday

Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Tuesday

Highlights from Florida State's practice on Tuesday morning.

 • Curt Weiler
Seminole Sidelines: Second look at FSU vs. Cal, coaches' press conferences

Seminole Sidelines: Second look at FSU vs. Cal, coaches' press conferences

A second look at FSU vs. Cal and reflecting on comments from the coaches' press conferences.

 • Patrick Burnham
Advertisement
Published Sep 24, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting nuggets, looking ahead to SMU
Default Avatar
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@OsceolaPat

On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle discuss Byron Louis' commitment and other FSU recruiting news.

The guys also look forward to the SMU game on Saturday (8 p.m. on ACC Network).

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
floridastate
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 3
Overall Record
1 - 2
Conference Record
Upcoming
SMU
3 - 1
SMU
Florida St.
1 - 3
Florida St.
-5.5, O/U 48.5
Florida St.
1 - 3
Florida St.
Clemson
2 - 1
Clemson
-3.5
Finished
Florida St.
14
Arrow
Florida St.
California
9
California