Seminole Sidelines: FSU's transfer additions, WR analysis, baseball preview

On Friday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Nick Carlisle give all of the latest updates on the transfer portal additions and visits at FSU in the last few days as well as those expected to depart this weekend.

Bob Ferrante also joins the group as we also give our thoughts on a potential running back addition, what it would mean to the room.

We also take a big-picture look at FSU's receiver room, which has lost three targets in Hykeem Williams, Jalen Brown and Jordan Scott.

And we wrap the show with a preview of a top-5 matchup in baseball between FSU and Clemson, a three-game series that begins on Friday.

