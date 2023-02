Patrick Burnham and Bob Ferrante break down and preview the running backs for FSU going into the 2023 season. Trey Benson's decision to return for a second season in Tallahassee leads a talented group that also includes Lawrance Toafili, Rodney Hill, CJ Campbell and Caziah Holmes.

Plus: How can versatile South Carolina transfer Jaheim Bell be used as a runner, blocker or pass catcher this fall?

Patrick wraps up the show by discussing recent offers for class of 2024 prospects and we discuss the big picture of FSU's recruiting class, which is ranked fourth in the nation.