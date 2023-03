The Osceola's Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante give our early impressions of the FSU-Georgia Tech game in Dublin, Ireland, in 2024. A fun experience for FSU players, coaches and fans. We also reflect on our favorite destinations where we have enjoyed an FSU football game.

What's next for FSU baseball after Tuesday's loss? How could Link Jarrett and Chuck Ristano arrange the pitching staff to pull out a win on Wednesday at UCF (4 p.m. on ESPN+) and prepare for a ranked Boston College team in a three-game series that begins on Friday.