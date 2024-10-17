Advertisement

Published Oct 17, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: FSU vs. Duke preview
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@OsceolaPat

On Thursday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Duke beat writer Conor O'Neill joins Patrick Burnham and Charles Fishbein to discuss the matchup with Florida State on Friday.

Conor gives his thoughts on first-year coach Manny Diaz, what has gone right in the 5-1 start for Duke and some players to watch on offense and defense.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

