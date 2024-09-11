On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, publisher Jerry Kutz and editor Bob Ferrante discuss FSU's goal to improve the gameday experience. Jerry details what FSU is doing in regards to house music, the volume of the music and when the Marching Chiefs can play.

We also discuss the Osceola's series that details a look at a transformational time in college athletics, taking a look at ACC success initiatives, scholarship additions in baseball and softball as well as money spent on football, lacrosse and more.

