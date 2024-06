On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, host Nick Carlisle along with senior writer Curt Weiler and editor Bob Ferrante recaps the Florida State Seminoles' 3-0 weekend in the Tallahassee Regional as they advance to the Super Regional stage in the NCAA tournament.

