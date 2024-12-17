Seminole Sidelines: Jackson's return, transfer visits, meeting assistants

On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Curt Weiler discuss what has been a busy offseason for Florida State. Darrell Jackson was set to enter the NFL Draft but he's now returning to Florida State. A Nebraska standout defensive end, James Williams, is among the portal visitors on Tuesday.

And we got to meet four new assistant coaches in Herb Hand, Terrance Knighton, Evan Cooper and Tim Harris Jr.

