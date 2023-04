On Friday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, host Ariya Massoudi leads a roundtable discussion with Patrick Burnham, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante on the revolving door of the transfer portal.

Joshua Farmer is in, out, in and finally out of the portal. Omarrion Cooper is in, too. What about Mycah Pittman?

We wrap with a discussion of FSU-UF softball — 40 wins for Team 40. FSU baseball also looks to turn its season around. Both teams open big series today at Notre Dame.