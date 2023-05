On Monday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, Ariya Massoudi, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante reflect on a special Sunday for FSU softball with Kat Sandercock's perfect game. What's next for the Seminoles as they face Georgia in the Super Regional, which begins Thursday night.

We also wrap up the FSU baseball season, what's next as players make decisions and the transfer portal opens up in a week. We finish with a discussion of three players on the FSU football offense and defense that we're looking forward to watching in the fall.