On Friday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, the Osceola's Bob Ferrante and Patrick Burnham discuss what Keon Coleman brings to FSU football. When was the last time FSU had a receiver room this good? (Hint: It was a really good year for FSU football.)

We also reflect on the ACC's spring meetings and the new buzz words "success initiatives." What does that mean and what added revenue could be derived for FSU and schools?

Note that we had a bit of technical difficulties at the 2:30 mark for about 30 seconds so you can forward ahead if you want at that point.