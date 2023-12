On Wednesday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, the Osceola's Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein, Nick Carlisle and Bob Ferrante reflect on the 2024 FSU football signing class. We are joined by special guests Camdon Frier, Jayden Todd and Luke Kromenhoek, three of the Seminoles' 22 signees on Wednesday.

FSU early signing day tracker (links to stories, scouting reports on prospects)