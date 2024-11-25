AdvertisementAdvertisement
Published Nov 25, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: Kromenhoek, UF week, coordinator carousel, recruiting
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva and Bob Ferrante discuss Luke Kromenhoek's first start and what Mike Norvell has said about the quarterback going into Saturday's game vs. Florida. We also reflect on FSU recruiting and another potential decommitment as well as discuss the coaching search and how quickly things could move after the regular-season finale.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.




