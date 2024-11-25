Seminole Sidelines: Kromenhoek, UF week, coordinator carousel, recruiting

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva and Bob Ferrante discuss Luke Kromenhoek's first start and what Mike Norvell has said about the quarterback going into Saturday's game vs. Florida. We also reflect on FSU recruiting and another potential decommitment as well as discuss the coaching search and how quickly things could move after the regular-season finale.

