Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein joins host Pat Burnham to talk about the prospects that attended Florida State's Legacy Recruiting weekend and where the Seminoles stand with some of the recruits they hosted this weekend.

The guys update the recruitment of a list of prospects that include Myron Charles, Ziyare Addison, Max Buchanan, Dallas Golden, Alvin Henderson, Riley Pettijohn, Jarquez Carter, Greg Thomas, Jalen Wiggins, Javion Hilson, Tramell Jones and more.

Towards the end of the show the guys talk about the start of spring football practice and some of the transfers that stood out during the first three days of drills.

Listen on the audio player below or click on the YouTube link to watch the show.