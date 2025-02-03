Advertisement
Published Feb 3, 2025
Seminole Sidelines: Leonard Hamilton's decision, what's next for FSU hoops
circle avatar
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
Editor
Twitter
@bobferrante

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante discuss Leonard Hamilton's midseason decision to step down in March as Florida State's men's basketball coach. Hamilton arrived at FSU in March 2002.

We discuss Hamilton's legacy, what has gone wrong the last few years and what's next as AD Michael Alford and administrators begin a national search for a new coach. We also discuss a few names with FSU ties who could be in the mix for the job.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Advertisement