Seminole Sidelines: Leonard Hamilton's decision, what's next for FSU hoops

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante discuss Leonard Hamilton's midseason decision to step down in March as Florida State's men's basketball coach. Hamilton arrived at FSU in March 2002.

We discuss Hamilton's legacy, what has gone wrong the last few years and what's next as AD Michael Alford and administrators begin a national search for a new coach. We also discuss a few names with FSU ties who could be in the mix for the job.