Published May 29, 2025
Seminole Sidelines: May 30 visit preview, NIL and recruiting narratives
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Thursday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Nick Carlisle discuss the six official visitors who will be arriving at FSU on Friday as a busy summer begins for the Seminoles coaches and for coaching staffs around the nation.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

