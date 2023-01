We're getting to met the Florida State football early enrollees, so Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante give their early impressions of defensive end Gilber Edmond (South Carolina) and tight end Kyle Morlock (Shorter College).

The FSU women's basketball team is also ranked at No. 24 and will play at No. 7 Notre Dame on Thursday night and then return home Sunday to face No. 16 Duke. We discuss the production that Sara Bejedi has given the seminoles over the last five games.

Also: What's next for the FSU men's basketball team after the humbling loss to Miami on Tuesday? And Curt gives his early thoughts on FSU baseball with the first full-squad practice coming up on Friday.