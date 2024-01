On Friday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, Osceola publisher Jerry Kutz, senior writer Curt Weiler and editor Bob Ferrante discuss the news that Mike Norvell is staying at FSU and has earned a lucrative, long-term deal.

While he was pursued by Alabama, Norvell will continue his climb in Tallahassee.

And Norvell, who is 23-4 in his last two seasons at FSU, will hit the $10 million mark and could be among the top 5 highest-paid coaches in 2024.