On Friday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham leads a roundtable discussion with publisher Jerry Kutz, writer Curt Weiler and editor Bob Ferrante as we wrap up FSU football this spring.

Which position groups do we feel better about? Which player stood out the most on each side of the ball? What concerns do we have on offense or defense. What are the biggest needs in the portal?

We also discuss Sunday's event for longtime FSU assistant coach Billy Sexton.