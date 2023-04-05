On Wednesday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, host Patrick Burnham discusses spring practice No. 10 with publisher Jerry Kutz and editor Bob Ferrante.

At the 18:30 mark, we reflect on interviews with Byron Turner Jr. and CJ Campbell

On the topic of Campbell, who is a Panama City native, we discuss at 23:50 the challenges of recruiting in the Florida panhandle

At the 30:17 mark, Charles Fishbein joins us to discuss FSU's latest commitment as well as recruiting news.

At the 57:35 mark, Patrick and Jerry wrap up by honoring the legacy of longtime strength and conditioning coach Dave Van Halanger.