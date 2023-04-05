Seminole Sidelines: Practice thoughts, recruiting, remembering coach Van
On Wednesday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, host Patrick Burnham discusses spring practice No. 10 with publisher Jerry Kutz and editor Bob Ferrante.
At the 18:30 mark, we reflect on interviews with Byron Turner Jr. and CJ Campbell
On the topic of Campbell, who is a Panama City native, we discuss at 23:50 the challenges of recruiting in the Florida panhandle
At the 30:17 mark, Charles Fishbein joins us to discuss FSU's latest commitment as well as recruiting news.
At the 57:35 mark, Patrick and Jerry wrap up by honoring the legacy of longtime strength and conditioning coach Dave Van Halanger.
