On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, host Patrick Burnham is joined by football analyst Mark Salva, Tampa sports talk host JP Peterson and Osceola editor Bob Ferrante for a preseason look at FSU's offense and defense. We reflect on the depth charts, while Peterson and Salva share their excitement for their trips to Ireland.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Mowrey Law Firm and Backshore Apparel.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters