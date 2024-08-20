Seminole Sidelines: Preseason reflections, depth chart analysis
On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, host Patrick Burnham is joined by football analyst Mark Salva, Tampa sports talk host JP Peterson and Osceola editor Bob Ferrante for a preseason look at FSU's offense and defense. We reflect on the depth charts, while Peterson and Salva share their excitement for their trips to Ireland.
Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Mowrey Law Firm and Backshore Apparel.
