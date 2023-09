On a Saturday morning edition of Seminole Sidelines, the Osceola's Pat Burnham and Curt Weiler are joined by Osceola football analyst Mark Salva as well as special guests Kez McCorvey and Bill Ragans to preview FSU at Boston College. Get ready for the Seminoles' ACC opener with the Osceola's pregame show. And check out our postgame first impressions video/podcast with Pat and Mark after Saturday's game.