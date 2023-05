On Wednesday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, we are talking all things Florida State softball as the Seminoles prepare for OKC and the Women's College World Series.

Former ACC Player of the Year Alex Powers and All-ACC pitcher Caylan Arnold break down what Lonni Alameda's club will have to do to make a run to the national title with the Osceola's Ariya Massoudi. The No. 3 Seminoles begin their journey vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State on Thursday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

