ago football Edit

Seminole Sidelines: Previewing FSU-SMU, college football weekend

Patrick Burnham • TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
@OsceolaPat

On Thursday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham is joined by Osceola analyst Mark Salva and get a preview of SMU from Julio Gonzales Jr. from the Mustangs' Rivals site.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Mowrey Law Firm and Backshore Apparel.


Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzJqWU04V2hyMnNnWnA1RjZnakNkT3giIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

