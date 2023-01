We begin our show with recruiting as Patrick Burnham discusses the second junior day of January, which will be held on Saturday.

Next, we discuss meeting some of the newcomers — notably transfers like Casey Roddick, who made quite the first impression.

Last, we discuss a comeback win by the FSU women's basketball team and what's next for the FSU men's basketball team when they travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday (3 p.m. on ACC Network).