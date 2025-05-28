Seminole Sidelines: Previewing Tallahassee Regional with Eric Luallen

On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Eric Luallen give their thoughts on Florida State baseball and the Tallahassee Regional that begins on Friday.

Luallen gives his thoughts on the Seminoles' pitching options for the weekend as well as Friday's opponent, Bethune-Cookman, and Mississippi State and Northeastern.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

