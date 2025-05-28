Advertisement
Published May 28, 2025
Seminole Sidelines: Previewing Tallahassee Regional with Eric Luallen
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Eric Luallen give their thoughts on Florida State baseball and the Tallahassee Regional that begins on Friday.

Luallen gives his thoughts on the Seminoles' pitching options for the weekend as well as Friday's opponent, Bethune-Cookman, and Mississippi State and Northeastern.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

