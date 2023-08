On Thursday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, The Osceola's Jerry Kutz, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante reflect on what President Richard McCullough said as well as the aligned comments from FSU's Board of Trustees members, including quarterback Drew Weatherford.

What's next for FSU athletics and what options are ahead as administrators face an Aug. 15 deadline to inform the ACC of its departure if it wants to leave by July 1, 2024.

Osceola subscribers can also read Jerry Kutz's column on the BOT meeting and what options are ahead for FSU.