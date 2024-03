On the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, host Nick Carlisle is joined by Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante as we discuss the Florida State baseball team's win over Florida as well as players who have impressed in the Seminoles' 15-0 start. What's the biggest difference to us in the 2024 team?

FSU opens a three-game series with Notre Dame on Friday at Dick Howser Stadium.