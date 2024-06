On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Tallahassee lawyer Will Fixel joins publisher Jerry Kutz and editor Bob Ferrante to discuss what transpired in the courtroom in the FSU-ACC case on Tuesday, just where we are in the process of a case that appears to be moving slowly, what mediation means and the prospects of a settlement and more.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Seminoles2Ireland.com.

