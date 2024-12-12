Seminole Sidelines: Scouting report on Thomas Castellanos from BC writer

On Thursday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Bob Ferrante are joined by Boston College beat writer Kevin Stone of EagleAction.com. Kevin gives his critique of BC transfer and FSU commit Thomas Castellanos, what he is like as a runner, passer and who he is as a person.

Stone, who also covers the New England Patriots, gives his thoughts on Bill Belichick's decision to accept the job as North Carolina's head coach.

