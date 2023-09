Osceola football analyst Mark Salva takes a second look at FSU-BC with host Bob Ferrante. We discuss struggles in the run game, any concerns about the OL after two injuries, third-and-long was manageable for the Eagles and we look at what is correctable from a win that feels like a setback. And now it's a learning lesson for FSU, which has an opportunity to open 4-0 with a win up at Clemson on Saturday.