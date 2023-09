On Sunday night's episode, The Osceola's Patrick Burnham leads a discussion with football analyst Mark Salva, publisher Jerry Kutz and editor Bob Ferrante on Florida State's win over Southern Miss.

We give our second look impressions on FSU's offense, which overcame some drops and inconsistencies, as well as a defense that made Southern Miss one dimensional. We also discuss younger players who stood out as they have earned playing time.

And last we wrap with some early thoughts on the ACC — a league that has recorded some victories over SEC schools in the first few weeks — as well as FSU's No. 3 ranking in the polls.