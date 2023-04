Friday's Seminole Sidelines gets you ready for the Florida State football team's Spring Showcase on Saturday afternoon as Curt Weiler, Charles Fishbein and Bob Ferrante discuss what we want to see.

Fish also analyzes what Lawayne McCoy brings to the Seminoles as the Miami Central standout is the latest 2024 commitment.

Curt and Bob also offer our early thoughts on Baba Miller's decision to return for the 2023-24 season.