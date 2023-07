On Wednesday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, Ariya Massoudi and Curt Weiler are joined by WCTV Sports Director Ryan Kelly to discuss Jordan Travis, Jared Verse and Kalen DeLoach being selected to represent FSU, alongside Coach Mike Norvell in Charlotte at ACC Kickoff.

The guys also touch on Ty Megahee being named a new assistant coach by Link Jarrett and spend some time reviewing Tatum Bethune and Renardo Green meeting with the media to detail team FSU's summer workouts.