Published Sep 5, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: Takeaways from FSU's 0-2 start, recruiting nuggets
Default Avatar
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Thursday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Tampa sports talk show host JP Peterson discuss their takeaways from Florida State of an 0-2 start. Patrick, Fish and Nick Carlisle also offer updates on FSU recruiting.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Mowrey Law Firm and Backshore Apparel.


Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

