On Thursday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Tampa sports talk show host JP Peterson discuss their takeaways from Florida State of an 0-2 start. Patrick, Fish and Nick Carlisle also offer updates on FSU recruiting.
