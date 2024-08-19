ESPN college football writer David Hale joins the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines to discuss FSU and how it measures up in the ACC entering the 2024 season, DJ Uiagalelei, concerns about the offense, optimism about the defense, what he thinks of Clemson and Miami and more.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Mowrey Law Firm and Backshore Apparel.

