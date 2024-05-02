Entering this weekend's home series vs. No. 20 NC State, the Florida State baseball team is 34-9 (13-8 in ACC) and a consensus top-10 team, even reaching the top five in some polls entering the home stretch of the regular season.

A big part of that improvement this season has been the job that first-year pitching coach Micah Posey has done improving the Seminoles' pitching staff and navigating a few injuries to keep the wins stacking up for the Seminoles.

Posey joined the Osceola Thursday morning to talk about Jamie Arnold's impressive sophomore season on the mound, Carson Dorsey's rise to the occasion, numerous arms that have improved in the bullpen and lessons learned from head coach Link Jarrett along with much more.