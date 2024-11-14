Seminole Sidelines: Tramell Jones decommits, is Carter Smith in the mix?

On Thursday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidellines, Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle give their early thoughts on Tramell Jones and his decommitment from Florida State. But the page quickly turns to four-star QB Carter Smith, who is weighing his decision and is considering FSU and Wisconsin. All three of the guys have put in FutureCast for Florida State to land Smith and explain why.

Smith's personal QB coach, Ken Mastrole, joins the show to give Osceola subscribers some insight on the dual-threat signal caller.

The guys also offer their opinions on whether or not FSU should delve into the NCAA transfer portal this offseason and discuss whether Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos, who has made his intentions to enter the portal in December already known would be a good fit for the Seminoles.

